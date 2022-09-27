Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $66.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

