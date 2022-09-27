Xaya Price Hits $0.0597 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

