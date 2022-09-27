XCAD Network Reaches One Day Volume of $2.03 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $365.10 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XCAD Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00009658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network was first traded on May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,862,078 coins. XCAD Network’s official website is xcademytoken.com. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XCAD Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcademy plans to revolutionize creator monetization by creating a tokenized economy and marketplace.”

