Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

