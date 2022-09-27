Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Xerox Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Xerox has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

