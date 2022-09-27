xFund (XFUND) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.58 Million

xFund (XFUND) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One xFund coin can now be bought for about $1,362.14 or 0.07181161 BTC on popular exchanges. xFund has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xFund Coin Profile

xFund was first traded on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

