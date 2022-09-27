xSUSHI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.31 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One xSUSHI coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00007414 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 3% lower against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $75.31 million and approximately $54,686.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

xSUSHI

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 50,295,376 coins. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

