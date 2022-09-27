xxxNifty (NSFW) One Day Volume Hits $397,245.00

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One xxxNifty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xxxNifty has a market cap of $39,724.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xxxNifty has traded down 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xxxNifty alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xxxNifty Coin Profile

xxxNifty’s launch date was May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here. xxxNifty’s official website is xxxnifty.com.

xxxNifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xxxNifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xxxNifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xxxNifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xxxNifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.