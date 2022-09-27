YAM V1 (YAM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60 Million

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $5.60 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM V1’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

