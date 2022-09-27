YAM V3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

