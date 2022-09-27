Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY opened at GBX 383 ($4.63) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 411.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,595.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

