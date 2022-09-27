YetiSwap (YTS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $187,276.00

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. YetiSwap has a market cap of $89,723.44 and $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap Coin Trading
