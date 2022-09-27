Yield App (YLD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Yield App (YLD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Yield App has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield App coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield App has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Yield App Coin Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 coins. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

