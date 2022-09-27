Yield Guild Games Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $354.96 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games was first traded on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

