yieldwatch 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,323.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $653,470.60 and $1,323.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,875,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

