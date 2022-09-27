YooShi Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. YooShi has a market cap of $38.99 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YooShi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004738 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.01650625 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00037472 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi (YOOSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 374,941,381,336,678 coins. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.