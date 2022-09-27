Zacks Small Cap Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

MDXG stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiMedx Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,248.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

