Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $55.07 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $55.07 or 0.00294988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $708.33 million and $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00109371 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00073217 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,862,355 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
