ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $269,314.53 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00299521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00110002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

