ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Cap of $49,786.69

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $49,786.69 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

