Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $594,096.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $594,096.00 and approximately $21,817.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies.Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts.”

