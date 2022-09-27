Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,962.30 or 0.99824225 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005758 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00064083 BTC.

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

