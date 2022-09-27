Ziktalk (ZIK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.00 Million

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ziktalk coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Ziktalk’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

