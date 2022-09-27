Zipmex (ZMT) One Day Volume Tops $12,414.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $9.06 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

ZMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

