Zoo Token Price Hits $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market capitalization of $5,245,284.20 billion and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00141367 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

