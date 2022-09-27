ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 250,070,437 coins and its circulating supply is 235,936,625 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

