109,500 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

