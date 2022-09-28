1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) vs. ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than 1847.

Dividends

Profitability

1847 pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.7%. ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICF International pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares 1847 and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.25% 12.19% 5.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 and ICF International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.05 -$3.31 million N/A N/A ICF International $1.55 billion 1.28 $71.13 million $3.61 29.35

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

ICF International beats 1847 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

