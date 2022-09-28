1irstGold (1GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,182.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for about $69.04 or 0.00355309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.58 million and $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,431.71 or 1.00003103 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00079431 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

