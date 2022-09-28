23,706 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

