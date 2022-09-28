24,318 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

