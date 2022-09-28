27,475 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

