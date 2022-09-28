2,956 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

