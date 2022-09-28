4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits Market Cap of $259,499.56 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $259,499.56 and $1,617.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

