888 (LON:888) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.20

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 115.10 ($1.39), with a volume of 122100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.70 ($1.42).

888 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

The company has a market cap of £482.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,542.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 28,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

