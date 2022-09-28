888tron (888) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. 888tron has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 888tron coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About 888tron

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 74,129,755 coins. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 888tron is 888tron.com.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 888tron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 888tron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

