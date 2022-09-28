Aaron Kuehne Buys 4,092 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clarus Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

