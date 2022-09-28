Aavegotchi Reaches Market Cap of $54.94 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,290,346 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

