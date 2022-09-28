AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

