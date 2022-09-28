AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

