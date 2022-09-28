AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,551 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

