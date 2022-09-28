abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.70

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 892301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.72).

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.44 million and a PE ratio of 254.55.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Stories

