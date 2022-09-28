Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $256.34 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $298.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.