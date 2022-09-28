Accenture plc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $256.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.60. Accenture has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.