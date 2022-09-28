Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Acme United Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Acme United

In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.