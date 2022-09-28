Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Acme United Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Acme United
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
