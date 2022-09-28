ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.0679 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $180,728.21 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

