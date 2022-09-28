Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acreage Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Acreage has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Acreage Company Profile
