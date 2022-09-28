Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178,576.46

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $178,576.46 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,538,125 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

