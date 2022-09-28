Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.