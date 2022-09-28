Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.